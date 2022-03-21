Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura has called the complete ban on trade with Russia presented by Polish Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki 'not realistic', Euractiv reported. Stanjura believes that the proposal will not get support from other countries. Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura has stated that the four sanction packages imposed by the EU against Russia are working well.

Zbynek Stanjura has informed that the fifth package of European Union sanctions is being prepared. The further measures that will be announced against Russia will be discussed at the European Council Summit on March 24 and 25. As per the news report, a complete ban on trade with Russia means that the European countries will no longer be able to import gas and oil from Russia. The ban on importing oil and gas from Russia might not get support from several EU countries like Germany and Austria.

Czech Finance Minister Stanjura Zbynek Stanjura has also urged his counterparts from the European Union to disallow the access of their ports to Russian ships, as per the Euractiv report. The Czech Republic has proposed to remove all Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system. Presently, seven banks have been removed from the SWIFT international payments system.

EU agrees to adopt fourth sanctions package against Russia

On March 15, the European Commission welcomed the agreement by the Council to adopt a fourth package of restrictive measures against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. According to the statement released by the European Commission, the measures against Russia include a full prohibition of transactions with certain Russian state-owned enterprises across different sectors. In addition, an EU import ban on steel products and new investment in the Russian energy sector. As per the statement, an export ban on luxury goods like luxury cars, jewellery could impact Russian elites. The measures against Russia agreed by the EU include more oligarchs and Russian elites that have a connection with the Kremlin. According to the EU Commission, the measures include a ban on the rating of Russia and its companies by EU credit rating agencies and the provision of rating services to Russian clients.

(Image: AP/@ZBYNEKSTANJURA /Facebook)