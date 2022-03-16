Czech PM Reaffirms Support For Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression; 'Europe Stands With You'

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala on Tuesday stated that the "main goal" behind the visit to Ukraine was to tell Kyiv that they are "not alone" in the battle against the Russian unjustified attack. PM Fiala's statement came following his return from Kyiv along with his Slovenian and Polish counterparts after an in-person meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking alongside the visiting European premiers, Fiala also said that his discussion with Zelenskyy was "something really special."

"The main goal of our visit and the main message of our mission is to say to our Ukrainian friends that they are not alone. That Europe stands with you," Czech PM Petr Fiala said at a presser on Tuesday, as quoted by CNN.

Noting the atrocities of the ongoing brutal Russia-Ukraine war that has led to refugee influx into Ukraine's neighbouring European nations, PM Fiala reassured the Ukrainians that "we will continue to provide more aid and support." He said, "we are hosting your wives and children" and providing them with "refuge." Fiala also admired the "courage" of Ukrainians who have staged a strong deterrence against Russian forces.

[Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala at meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday. IMAGE: AP]

For the unversed, the delegation, including Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Slovenian PM Janez Jansa, and Czech PM Petr Fiala, on Tuesday visited the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tuesday "to confirm unequivocal support of the entire European Union (EU) for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukraine state and society," a Czech government spokesperson told CNN. The meeting was arranged in agreement with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. The team of European leaders arrived in Kyiv from Poland on a train.

Zelenskyy says 'truly trust' European partners

Zelenskyy on Wednesday hailed the joint visit by leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia to Kyiv, saying that he "truly trusts" European partners who risked coming to Ukraine amid the Russian war. Addressing a press briefing after the meeting, Zelenskyy termed their joint arrival as a "great, brave, correct and sincere step." Zelenskyy added, Ukraine has "absolute confidence" in the leaders of these countries and can "definitely achieve the goals with the support of the partners."

Russian invasion of Ukraine

The visit comes against the background of the all-out Russia-Ukraine war that has entered its 21st day. The brutal military conflict has killed thousands in the ex-Soviet nation and displaced nearly 2 million. The Russian forces have so far captured strategic points like Mariupol, Kherson, Chernobyl, and Zaporizhzhya NPP and have continued to march towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Putin's unjustified and unprovoked attack has pushed Washington and its European allies to intensify penalties on Russia in a bid to pressurize Moscow to withdraw from Ukraine. Measures have been targeted against economic and financial sectors, including its major revenue-earning oil and gas industry and Russian oligarchs. The US and its European allies also announced sanctions on Putin and his cabinet, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

(Image: AP)