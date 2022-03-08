As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 13th day with Russian forces continuously invading Ukrainian territory, attacking civilians, and destroying cities, Ukraine has decided not to step back, but fight against the brutal invasion launched by Russia. To honour Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his brave and courageous decision to face and fight Moscow, Czech Republic President Milos Zeman announced on Monday that he would award the highest state honours to Zelenskyy. Even though Zeman had shared good rapport with Russia since 2013, this time he openly criticised his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for launching a brutal attack against Ukraine. Meanwhile, several Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, France, and Germany, have imposed harsh economic sanctions on Russia.

❗️President of the #Czech Republic Milos #Zeman announced that #Zelenskyy has been awarded the highest state award, the Order of the White Lion. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2022

Milos Zeman to give highest state award, the Order of the White Lion for President Zelenskyy

By decision of President 🇨🇿 Miloš Zeman, the flag of Ukraine has been raised on the cour d'honneur, on Prague Castle’s First Courtyard, while the Ukrainian anthem was played. The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Ukraine @YPerebyinis.



🇺🇦🕊️#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/zdA86auMZ4 — Prague Castle - Office of the Czech President (@HradOfficialENG) March 7, 2022

At an overdue state awards ceremony on Monday, Czech Republic President Zeman showed support for Ukraine and its citizens. He ordered to raise the flag of Ukraine on the court d'honneur, in Prague Castle's First Courtyard, and the Ukraine's anthem was also played during the ceremony, which was attended by the Ambassador of Ukraine. It is worth mentioning here that President Milo Zeman was among the first to unequivocally support the open letter. Other countries that supported the decision include the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia. The leaders of the aforementioned countries earlier urged the European Union to "consolidate its strongest political support for Ukraine."

President 🇨🇿 Miloš Zeman was among the first to unequivocally support the open letter.



Open letter by Presidents in support of Ukraine’s 🇺🇦 swift candidacy to the European Union 🇪🇺https://t.co/ww8W9fzlX8 — Prague Castle - Office of the Czech President (@HradOfficialENG) March 1, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to worsen, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has proclaimed that he will not step back or bow down before Russian President Putin, and instead he will face and fight back against the brutal invasion launched by Russia. Zelenskyy also slammed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), saying he "lost interest in this issue after we realised that NATO was not ready to accept Ukraine" and stated that the security alliance was afraid to confront Russia. Meanwhile, Japan has also suspended payment system operations in Russia in the wake of the ongoing war between Kyiv and Moscow.

Image: AP