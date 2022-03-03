The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has become a cause of concern for global powers as civilians trying to flee war-struck Kyiv to other European nations became a common sight in recent days. In view of a potentially massive influx of refugees, the Czech Republic administration has declared a state of emergency across the country. Ever since the Russian forces launched their military operation in Ukraine on February 24, around 30,000 Ukrainian nationals are reported to have entered the Czech Republic.

As per the reports of Euractiv, the State of Emergency will take effect starting Friday, March 4. Announcing the same, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala noted that the state of emergency will start on Friday and will continue for 30 days. He also stated that it is not a state of emergency for the residents of the Czech Republic and that they are declaring it to deal with the situation of the influx of refugees arriving from Ukraine.

Flexible assistance to Ukrainian refugees

PM Fiala also stated that emergency is being introduced solely to assist the government, regions and municipalities in coordinating faster and more flexible assistance to refugees fleeing Russian aggression in Ukraine, as well as to ensure proper living conditions. He also noted that the situation poses no threat to Czech civilians. In the Czech Republic, the state of emergency has been issued multiple times in the last two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's Interior Ministry suggests that approximately 5,000 refugees are arriving in the Czech Republic each day. The administration mentioned that a state of emergency is required to adequately handle the migration flow. A dedicated hotspot for Ukrainians will be set up in each Czech region, according to Brno Daily. PM Fiala assured Czech citizens that the country is safe, stating that they haven't received any danger signs and they are a member of the EU and NATO, which ensures their safety.

Defence Ministry's budget will be boosted by CZK 1 billion

Along with the state of emergency, Fiala said that the Defence Ministry's budget will be boosted by CZK 1 billion, with more cash available if required. Later this week, the administration will discuss providing Ukraine with further military aid. The country's Ministry of Social Affairs said the government is working on legislation to make the process of providing emergency financial aid to refugees easier, and that Ukrainians arriving in the Czech Republic will have access to the labour market.

Image: @petr.fiala1964/Facebook/ AP