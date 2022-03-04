As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to force thousands of Ukrainians to flee the nation, the Czech government declared a 30-day state of emergency would come into effect from Friday, 4 March, as it awaits a massive influx of Ukrainian refugees. As per reports, around 30,000 Ukrainians have already entered the Czech Republic since Russia on 24 February launched the military operation in Ukraine in the name of demilitarising its neighbouring nation. The state of emergency in the Czech Republic would come into effect on 4 March, Saturday.

Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday, "It is not a state of emergency for the citizens of the Czech Republic. We are introducing a state of emergency to cope with the influx of refugees" which implies that there would not be any restrictions for the citizens of the country.

According to a Euractiv report, the Czech Republic's Interior Ministry has estimated that around 5,000 refugees arrive in the country each day. The government has claimed that a state of emergency is essential to manage the migration flow effectively. In each Czech region, a special hotspot for Ukrainians will be established. In view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Czech government would also pump an extra €39 million into the state defence budget.

“We have no signals of danger. We are part of the EU and NATO, which guarantees our security,” Fiala had also said.

1 million people fled Ukraine in a week: UN

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi had said on Thursday, "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries. For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided."

(Image: AP)