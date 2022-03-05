Czech Republic Plans To Pay 200 Euros Per Month To Refugees From Ukraine

The Czech Republic has planned to pay 200 euros per month to refugees from Ukraine amid Russia's intensified aggression. Refugees will be able to receive payments within three months of arriving in the country. Earlier, the Czech Government declared a 30-day state of emergency from March 4 as thousands of Ukrainians were expected to flee the nation.

Reportedly, around 30,000 Ukrainians have already entered the Czech Republic since Russia on 24 February launched the military operation in Ukraine in the name of demilitarising its neighbouring nation. According to Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, "It is not a state of emergency for the citizens of the Czech Republic. We are introducing a state of emergency to cope with the influx of refugees".

Czech Republic expecting 5,000 refugees

According to a Euractiv report, the Czech Republic's Interior Ministry has estimated that around 5,000 refugees arrive in the country each day. The government has claimed that a state of emergency is essential to manage the migration flow effectively. In each Czech region, a special hotspot for Ukrainians will be established. In view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Czech government would also pump an extra €39 million into the state defence budget.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi had said on Thursday, "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries. For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided."

Czech Republic sends military aid to Ukraine

Amid the Russia Ukraine war, the Czech Republic's government has approved another shipment of military aid for the Ukrainian army fighting the Russian invasion. Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said last week the weapons were worth 400 million Czech crowns (18 million US dollars). The government agreed to send to Ukraine machine guns, submachine guns, assault rifles and pistols together with ammunition worth 188 million Czech crowns (8.6 million US dollars).