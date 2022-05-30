Czech Republic Plans To Provide Ukraine With Additional Weapons Worth Up To 28mn Euros

In a bid to bolster Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression, the Defence Minister of the Czech Republic announced that the nation is planning to provide new weaponry to Kyiv worth up to 28 million euros (or Rs. 233.07 crores). Jana Chernokhova acknowledged that the Czech government has already delivered Ukraine with military weapons worth more than 140 million euros.

According to Czech media reports, T-72 tanks, BMP-1 infantry combat vehicles, Dana howitzers, and perhaps Soviet-made combat aircraft are expected to be among the heavy equipment to be delivered.

Czech Republic's aid to Ukraine

Earlier in April, the Czech Republic became the first North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nation to deliver tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Kyiv. According to media reports, that was considered to be the first transfer of heavy weaponry to the besieged ex-Soviet country since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Even though government authorities had acknowledged the transfer of "important military assets, including BVP-1 infantry vehicles, to Ukraine under the condition of anonymity, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova declined to disclose the specifics of the military help. The cargo was first reported on Twitter by the Czech state television, along with footage of a train laden with five tanks and five battle vehicles. According to Czech Television, the shipment was a "gift" to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Russia Ukraine war, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with military supplies totaling roughly 1 billion crowns (about $45 million). The first military supplies came after Germany approved the transfer of dozens of infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) on April 1 after being chastised for providing insufficient military support to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, on May 10, the United Nations General Assembly decided to elect the Czech Republic to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). After Russia's suspension from the UN's human rights committee amid claims of massive human rights violations in war-torn Ukraine, the Czech Republic replaced Moscow. A total of 157 countries voted in favour of the Czech Republic's membership, with 23 countries voted against it.

(Image: AP)