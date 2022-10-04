Czech Republic Updates Travel Guidance, Asks People With Dual Citizenship To Leave Russia

Czech has advised people with dual Czech-Russian nationality to leave Russia to avoid conscription, a Czech Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. Lenka Do, a spokesperson for the Czech Foreign Ministry said that the government has updated travel guidance after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for 300,000 reservists as part of its partial mobilization in Russia, CNN reported.

According to travel guidelines, Czech citizens were advised to avoid non-essential travel to Russia after Moscow began its offensive in Ukraine on February 24. The Czech Foreign Ministry asked people to not make use of international debit and credits issued by the Czech Republic in Russia, as per the statement. Earlier on September 27, the US Embassy urged US nationals in Russia to leave the nation immediately while "limited commercial travel options remain."

US Embassy advises American citizens to not travel to Russia

The US Embassy advised American citizens to not travel to Russia. It said that Russia might not acknowledge dual nationals' US citizenship and not allow them to access US consular assistance, prohibit them from leaving Russia and conscript dual nationals for military service. The statement of the US and Czech Foreign Ministry came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21 announced that he has signed a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia. The Kremlin leader stressed that the decision was "fully adequate to the threats" faced by Russia and to protect their territory and ensure the security of people in Russia.

Czech Foreign Minister summons Russian Ambassador

On October 3, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has summoned Russian ambassador to the country's Foreign Ministry. Lipavsky summoned Russian ambassador due to Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian territory. In the statement, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky summoned the Russian ambassador due to "flagrant violations" of international law and "illegal annexation of the Ukrainian territory." Jan Lipavsky stated that Czech has made it "very very clear that the criminal aggression and the rude theft of territory will not be tolerated." He asserted that Czech condemns the "illegal annexation" of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson and not recognise the regions of Ukraine and stressed that they are "integral part of Ukraine." Czech Deputy Minister for Europe Jaroslav Kurfurst emphasised full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia. Kurfurst condemns Russia's actions regarding mobilisation and "threat to use weapons of mass destruction."

"The Czech Republic via Deputy Minister for Europe Jaroslav Kurfurst communicated to the Russian ambassador that it condemns the illegal annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, does not recognise its validity and will not recognise it in the future. These regions are an integral part of Ukraine and are illegally occupied by Russian troops," Jan Lipavsky said in the statement.

Image: AP