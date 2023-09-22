Last Updated:

Czech Republic Urges Ukraine & Poland To Reconcile, Says 'If This Doesn't Happen...'

Jana Černochová, Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic, has warned Ukraine and Poland against increasing tension in relation and urged them to reconcile.

Russia Ukraine Crisis
 
Ukraine Poland

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (left); Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Image: AP


The Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová, has issued a stern warning to Ukraine and Poland, urging both nations to de-escalate tensions and extend apologies to one another. Černochová, who holds a special connection to Poland, emphasised the need for dialogue and reconciliation between the two Eastern European countries.

Černochová, in a series of tweets, expressed her deep understanding of Polish mentality, describing Poles as "proud, fighting, and courageous people who do not allow anyone to yell at them and order them around." She appeared to reference Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent remarks at the UN General Assembly, suggesting that they had sparked controversy.

The Czech Defense Minister also highlighted Ukraine's decision to file a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary over grain-related issues. She pointed out that Poland and Slovakia are currently in the final stages of elections, making it challenging to explain to their citizens why they have been providing substantial support to Ukraine while facing a WTO complaint from the same country.

In response to these developments, Černochová urged both parties to set aside their pride and engage in diplomatic talks. She stressed the urgency of the situation, stating, "This has to happen in the near future. And I ask all parties to do it. If this doesn't happen, we will all lose."

Poland's stance on military assistance and ongoing tensions

The call for reconciliation comes amidst a backdrop of strained relations between Ukraine and Poland. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently announced that Poland is prioritising the rearmament of its own military forces and, as a result, is not currently providing military assistance to Ukraine.

These remarks from Morawiecki followed a series of tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv, primarily stemming from unilateral Polish restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and Ukraine's subsequent response to these restrictions.

Polish President Andrzej Duda later clarified that Morawiecki's statements regarding the cessation of military assistance to Ukraine were taken out of context, suggesting that Poland remains committed to supporting Ukraine in other ways. The situation continues to evolve, with regional dynamics adding complexity to the diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the tensions between the two nations.

First Published:
