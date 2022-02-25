Damage Done So Far As Blasts Rock Ukraine's Cities With Russian Troops Moving In; See Pics

Quick links:
As Russia on February 24 announced military operations in Ukraine. Fear gripped the ex-Soviet nation as several schools and homes were demolished, pushing over 1 lakh people to displace internally.
After the first day of the attack, horrifying images surfaced on the internet showing damaged vehicles lined on the sides of roads in some cities of Ukraine, including in Mariupol.
The south-eastern city of Mariupol, across a narrow part of the Sea of Azov from Russia, was hit hard by the Russian troops and caused large scale damages to homes and livelihood.
Heavy shelling in the rebel-controlled Donetsk region forced civilians, including women and children to leave homes and seek underground shelters.
People in Kyiv were shifted to underground railway stations, which were used as ad-hoc bomb shelters, to protect themselves from Russian air strikes on the capital city.
Residents from the eastern part of Ukraine waited at railway stations to move westward towards Kyiv and Lviv as the military operations were intensified by the Russian troops.
Huge traffic, excess demand for petrol, and queues outside ATMs were common scenes as mass evacuation began from the eastern part of Ukraine.
As per reports, eastern Ukraine suffered the maximum damage from the Russian invasion. Citizens lost their residence and were forced to flee not knowing when they will return.
