'Dangerous For The US': Trump Slams Biden For Bringing Russia And China Closer

Former US President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration on Sunday for doing what they should have avoided at all costs - forcing China and Russia to band together.

While speaking at an interview with Glenn Beck, Trump spoke on multiple global political issues, including the US' alleged involvement in orchestrating the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines and the apparent growing friendship between Russia and China.

"I learned this when I was a young student studying history: never let China and Russia unify," Trump reminisced. "And we have let them unify." "We forced them into unification, and that is the most dangerous thing that can happen to our country," he added. He went on to criticise the Biden administration for forcing Moscow and Beijing to cooperate with one another, and he reiterated that improved relations between China and Russia would pose a threat to the US.

When asked if he believed the US was involved in the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, Trump said no one was to blame but that several other countries, including China, could have done it but that Moscow had nothing to do with it. "It could have been us, it could have been Ukraine, or it could have been some third-party country that wants to see trouble," Trump said. "The one group it wasn’t in Russia—you know, they blame Russia for doing it—and this was a main source of massive income for them," Trump stated. "They did not blow it up to make a point, that’s the one thing I can tell you for sure," he added.

Earlier, the Biden administration was accused by the American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh of masterminding the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines in September 2022. The journalist claimed that US Navy divers had planted explosives on the pipelines during the summer of 2022, with the explosives then being detonated remotely after three months.