Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Awarded 2nd Pulitzer Prize For Images Of India's COVID Toll

Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui is among four Indians honoured with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the feature photography category on Monday.

Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave from the Reuters news agency won the award for images of the COVID-19 toll in India that "balanced intimacy and devastation while offering viewers a heightened sense of place," the Pulitzer Prize website read.

Their work was moved from the breaking news photography category by the Pulitzer Board.

Siddiqui, 38, was killed in Afghanistan last year while covering clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar.

Danish Siddiqui - 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner

This is the second time that Siddiqui has won the Pulitzer Prize. He was honoured with the prestigious award in 2018 as part of the Reuters team for their coverage of the Rohingya crisis. Siddiqui had extensively covered the Afghanistan conflict, the Hong Kong protests and other major events in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

He graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. He also had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia in 2007.

Siddiqui, who started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010. He won many accolades across media for his immense photographic skills.

Ukrainian journalists were also recognised with a 2022 Pulitzer Prize special citation for covering the Russian invasion. Jurors of journalism's top honours also recognized coverage of the January 6 attacks on the Capitol, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida.

