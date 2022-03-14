Daughter Of Russian MP Extends Support To Putin; Calls Russia 'world's Strongest Country'

At a time when Russia has been facing massive condemnation and criticism from across the world including its own civilians for its ongoing aggression in Ukraine, Sonia Plotnikov, the daughter of a Russian member of the State Duma Vladimir Plotnikov, who is said to be a close associate of President Vladimir Putin has now extended her support to Putin's aggressive moves and called Russia the "world's strongest country".

The Russian MP's daughter took to her Instagram and express her support for the Russian aggression in Ukraine. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote a caption in Russia which roughly translates to, "We will cope with all the difficulties! Russia is the strongest country. This whole situation has brought even more Russians together! We have become even more patriots."

Meanwhile, her post did not go well with many who took to the comment section and slammed her views. Some took a dig at her writing the post while being in Dubai. A user wrote, "Patriots who are sitting in Dubai on stolen money?", while another wrote, "So you come to Russia and write the same thing somewhere in Ivanovo, and not in Dubai, or your patriotism is only enough for posts from another country."

One user even suggested she go to the frontline and work as a nurse to prove her patriotism.

On the other hand, Lyubov Sobol, a top associate of Russia's imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, also shared the Instagram post on her official Twitter handle saying that the daughter of a United Russian billionaire from State Duma has written a "cool post" that too by "sitting in Dubai".

Дочь единоросса-миллионера из Госдумы Плотникова пишет такой классный пост. Трудности, пишет, только сделали русских еще больше патриотами, а Россия — самая сильная страна. Маленькая деталь: пост из Дубая pic.twitter.com/QgLCglyCfk — Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) March 13, 2022

Western sanctions force Russian elites to flee for safer harbours

Notably, Vladimir Plotnikov who is said to be a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin is serving Russia's ruling party, the United Russia party. He also served as a member of the Russian State Duma between 1993-2007 and since 2016.

Meanwhile, this comes at a time when Russia has been facing international sanctions and condemnation from western countries forcing the Russian oligarchs to flee the country to a safer place. Apart from the sanctions, several major companies and media outlets including Instagram recent have suspended their operations in Russia as a punishment for their ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

