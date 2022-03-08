As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 13th day, David Beckham and his wife Victoria have donated £1million (₹10,09,56,700) to provide immediate aid to the people of Ukraine, The DailyMail reported citing sources close to the couple. The former England footballer launched an emergency appeal for the war-torn nation with an emotional message on International Women's Day. In a video posted on his official Instagram account, Beckham appealed to the people to help in providing support to children in Ukraine.

David and Victoria Beckham have pledged £1million (₹10,09,56,700) of their own money to the emergency appeal through his 7 Fund for UNICEF. The source added that the couple wanted to help UNICEF in their efforts in helping the people in Ukraine. Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, 8 March, David Beckham posted a video wherein he stated that he was watching the situation of Ukraine with horror and disbelief. He raised concern for the people of Ukraine and mentioned that women are forced to flee their homes with their children and families are getting apart as well as children were becoming refugees overnight.

David Beckham urges people to donate money

Furthermore, David Beckham highlighted the efforts of UNICEF in providing aid to the people in conflict situations. He stated that the UNICEF has people on the ground helping the refugees in getting shelter in neighbouring countries. David Beckham announced that he has set up an emergency appeal through 7 Fund for UNICEF to help people in immediate need. The former footballer stated that he and his wife have made the donation to begin the appeal and urged people to donate money in order to support children in Ukraine.

“That’s why this International Women’s Day I’m setting up an emergency appeal through my 7 Fund for UNICEF to help provide immediate aid," David Beckham said in the video. “Victoria and I have made a donation on behalf of our family to kickstart the appeal. We would be so grateful if you could join us to help UNICEF support these innocent children. Please give what you can today," he added.

David Beckham calls situation in Ukraine 'devastating & terrifying'

Earlier on February 27, David Beckham had called the situation in Ukraine "devastating and terrifying for its people." He stated that as a parent it was heartbreaking for him to witness the impact of the war on children living there. It is to mention here that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to mount as the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of launching a military operation in Donbass.

Image: AP/Instagram/@DavidBeckham