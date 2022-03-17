Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, said that he regrets the “feeble” response of the West to Russia’s invasion of Georgia back in 2008. Speaking to Channel 4 News on Wednesday, Cameron asserted that he was the leader of the opposition when Russia attacked the South Caucasian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. At that time, he said the West “didn’t pressurise” Russia or slap any sanctions on Vladimir Putin and his government. Cameron served as the Prime Minister of the UK from 2010 till 2016.

“What I regret is in 2008, when I was the leader of the opposition when Russia effectively invaded Georgia, I went to Tbilisi to show solidarity with President Saakashvili. And if you look at the Western response to Georgia, it was feeble, there weren’t sanctions, there wasn’t pressure put in place,” he said.

However, the Conservative leader added that Britain acted differently in 2008 and in 2014 when Vladimir Putin's troops invaded the Crimean Peninsula. “We should have done that (pressurise Moscow) in 2008 and we did behave differently in 2012 when Putin invaded Crimea, in 2014.” Cameron highlighted that by 2014, London was leading the effort on sanctions while countries like France were still selling warships to the Russian Federation.

'We had to do business with Russia'

The leader also pointed out that when he entered the Prime Minister's office in 2010, there was already a consensus that the UK had to work with Russia. Both countries have shared concerns like terrorism, climate change and banking regulations. “I thought we had to do business with Russia and its leadership, which at that time was more (Dmitry) Medvedev than Putin,” Cameron highlighted.

In his interview, Cameron defended the Conservative Party asserting that Russian support does not alter the party policies. He said, “If the argument is that somehow Russian investment in Britain, or very small numbers of Russians supporting the Conservative Party, somehow changed our policy, I would say that it’s complete nonsense.” Notably, he also defended the Tories receiving donations from Russians.

Meanwhile, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its fourth week with hundreds of thousands of casualties on both sides.

(Image: AP)