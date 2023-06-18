Day 480 Of Russia-Ukraine War: Bakhmut Advances, Putin Meets African Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, held a meeting with a delegation of African leaders who had embarked on a self-proclaimed "peace mission" to Russia. The delegation had previously visited Ukraine the day before in an attempt to contribute to the resolution of the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for nearly 16 months.

However, the meeting with Putin did not yield any visible progress toward resolving the conflict. The group of African leaders included the presidents of Comoros, Senegal, South Africa, and Zambia, as well as Egypt's prime minister, and high-ranking envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Putin challenges Africa-led peace plan

During their meeting on Saturday, Vladimir Putin presented a list of reasons to African leaders who were advocating for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. Putin expressed his belief that many of the peace proposals put forth by the African leaders were misguided, which undermined their plan that had already been mostly rejected by Kyiv. The African leaders aimed to establish agreement on a set of "confidence-building measures," emphasizing the importance of initiating negotiations to end the conflict, which they believed had far-reaching negative consequences for the global community as a whole.

Following the presentations by the presidents of Comoros, Senegal, and South Africa, Putin contested the assumptions of the plan put forward by the African leaders. He restated his stance that Ukraine and its western allies were responsible for initiating the conflict. Putin emphasised that Russia had not rejected talks with Ukraine, but rather claimed that Kyiv had impeded the progress of these negotiations.

Moscow insisted that any peace agreement must acknowledge the "new realities," which refers to Russia's self-declared but internationally unrecognised annexation of five Ukrainian provinces, four of which are under partial Russian control. However, this particular demand is regarded as a red line by Kyiv.

“This war must be settled … through negotiations and through diplomatic means,” said South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa after talks in the suburbs of St Petersburg.

Ukraine advances counteroffensive near Bakhmut

Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, has confirmed that Ukrainian troops are actively involved in advancing their counteroffensive in the southern region. Specifically, Ukrainian forces near Bakhmut, which was captured by Russia in the previous month, are attempting to reclaim the outskirts of the heavily damaged city by pushing Russian forces out. However, Russia has not officially acknowledged the Ukrainian advances and instead claimed to have inflicted significant losses on Kyiv's forces within the preceding 24 hours.

Is Stoltenberg to stay on for another year?

According to a source cited by Reuters, Jens Stoltenberg was anticipated to be offered another one-year extension as the Secretary General of NATO. Stoltenberg's tenure has already been extended three times, and he was originally scheduled to step down in September after serving for nine years.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that Stoltenberg enjoys widespread support and continues to be an effective leader. As Nato's summit in Vilnius approached, allies grew concerned about displaying any signs of disunity amid Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has led to an increased likelihood of Stoltenberg being asked to continue in his position.

Nuclear weapons reach Belarus

During his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Putin confirmed that Russia had deployed its initial portion of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. He emphasised that the usage of nuclear weapons would only be considered in situations where there is a threat to the very existence of the Russian state. Additionally, Putin expressed concerns about the possibility of the NATO military alliance being increasingly drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, describing it as a "serious danger."

