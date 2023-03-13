'Deadliest' Day Of Russia-Ukraine War Claims Lives Of Over 1,000 Moscow Troops

Over 1,000 Russian soldiers were killed by Ukraine's forces on what could be the deadliest day of the raging war that broke out last year. According to a clip shared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said that 1,090 troops of Moscow were wiped out on Sunday, March 12.

Furthermore, eight Russian tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles, and four artillery systems were also lost in the intense fighting. According to The New York Post, the latest figure of Russian casualties tops the previous record of 1,030 soldiers that were killed on February 7 this year.

In addition to that, 239 Russian soldiers were exterminated in the battle raging in the frontline Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to the Kyiv Independent. Bakhmut continues to be the epicenter of the bloodiest combat, according to Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar.

Zelenskyy’s aide sheds light on situation in Bakhmut

On Friday, March 10, the minister said that the fight was “aggravated” as Russia continued its hostilities despite facing major setbacks. “Our soldiers are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from realizing their plans,” Maliar wrote on Telegram. Meanwhile, in a conversation with Italian newspaper La Stampa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s aide Mykhailo Podolyak elucidated Kyiv's strategy to attain victory in Bakhmut.

“[Russia] has converged on Bakhmut with a large part of its trained military personnel, the remnants of its professional army, as well as the private companies,” Podolyak said. “We, therefore, have two objectives: to reduce their capable personnel as much as possible, and to fix them in a few key wearisome battles, to disrupt their offensive and concentrate our resources elsewhere, for the spring counter-offensive," he added.