Four persons were killed while 43 others sustained injuries in a Russian strike on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih on Monday as war rages on. According to Suspilne, a Russian missile struck a high-rise apartment in the Ukrainian city, causing heavy devastation, The Guardian reported.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the incident and informed that the missile hit a four-storey building of an educational institution. The ministry feared that multiple people are still trapped under the rubble. An air alert in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where the city is located, was issued for about 15 minutes.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, called on Ukraine to take revenge for all those affected by the Russian strikes. He posted to Telegram to write: "Kryvyi Rih. Two rockets hit the city centre. 43 injured, four dead - a woman and a child were pulled out from under the rubble. All necessary services, local and regional authorities work on the spot. The aid operational headquarters has been deployed. Every day, Ukrainian cities are under fire from Russian terrorists. Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv. This is only for the last few days. Today also in Kherson – one dead, four injured. Employees of the utility company, who were cleaning the city at that time, were attacked by the enemy. Everyone gets help."

The enemy is hitting settlements and cities. This is terror due to the despair and defeat of the Russian Federation at the front. This is terror to intimidate and break Ukrainians.

Let’s take revenge for each and every one. We work and save our people.

Le regioni d'Ucraina vengono bombardate dagli occupanti russi, che continuano a terrorizzare le città e le persone pacifiche.

La città di Kryvyi Rih e Kherson.Sono stati colpiti gli edifici residenziali, un edificio universitario, un incrocio stradale. Ci sono i morti e i feriti. pic.twitter.com/24mR8PpQJm — Ukr Embassy to Italy (@UKRinIT) July 31, 2023

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'terrorising peaceful cities'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video of the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter. In his tweet, Zelenskyy accused the Russian authorities of “terrorizing peaceful cities”. “Monday morning. Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people. Kryvyi Rih, Kherson. Residential buildings, a university building, a crossroads were hit,” he wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people under the rubble. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones because of Russian terror,” he added.

Monday morning. Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people. Kryvyi Rih, Kherson. Residential buildings, a university building, a crossroads were hit. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people… pic.twitter.com/goMVBbCN1B — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 31, 2023

Zelenskyy insisted that the Russian terror will not “frighten or break” the spirit of Ukrainians. “In recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centres, shelling civilian objects and housing. But this terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people,” the Ukrainian President concluded.

Ukrainian shelling kills one in Donetsk

Meanwhile, Russia-installed Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that the central Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian troops on Monday. The mayor confirmed that one person was killed and three were injured in the incident, Sputnik reported. "As a result of shelling of the Voroshilovsky district, a shuttle bus and two passenger cars have caught fire. There are victims. Details are being clarified," Kulemzin wrote in a Telegram post.

As per the Russian news outlet, Ukrainian troops have fired 18 shells at Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka regions. In Makeyevka, 155-millimetre shells were fired at 6:20 am on Friday. Gorlovka on the other hand was bombarded by the Ukrainian forces at 7:00 am by 152-mm caliber projectiles. According to Sputnik, 155mm calibre is used by NATO countries and might have been provided to Ukraine during the war.