Death Toll Rises To 11 After Russia Rains Down Missiles In Sloviansk

In the latest update of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit Ukraine's Sloviansk on Friday has reached to 11, reported the New York Times. The war crimes by Russian troops continue, as they have recently attacked a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk. After the Russian missile attack, rescuers retrieved additional dead bodies from the debris on Saturday. A two-year-old had been rescued from a building on Friday, however, died in the ambulance, said the official.

Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, has been on the front line of the combat. The city is about 34 miles west of two cities seized by Russian forces over the summer, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. However, it's under the radar of Moscow’s artillery. Sloviansk has been hit by Russian strikes many times in the past few months, reported NY Times. Notably, the Ukrainian authorities have been calling civilians to evacuate but many of them are resisting to do so due to poverty, ill health and the attachment to the city, as per NY Times reports.

Russia strikes Ukraine's Sloviansk

After the Russian forces struck the city on Saturday, rescue workers have retrieved two corpses from the remains of a five-story apartment building, said a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, Veronika Bahal. Russia attacked with a barrage of missiles into a residential area of Sloviansk on Friday, as per Ukrainian officials. Meanwhile, the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko shared that 21 have been injured. Further, he added that 34 apartments have been damaged in the barrage, along with an administrative building and shops. One of the local officials, Vadym Lyakh told the Ukrainian broadcaster that five people are still to be believed trapped under the debris. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the attack and noted that it had taken place on Good Friday, at the start of one of the Orthodox Church’s most important religious festivals. “Another strike by terrorists,” said Zelenskyy in his overnight speech. Further, he added, “This is an evil state (Russia) and it will lose. To win is our duty to humanity.”

