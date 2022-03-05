The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that India is deeply concerned about students stuck in Sumy. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Russian and Ukrainian governments have been strongly pressed through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for students.

"We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," Bagchi said.

He added, "Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students."

Recently, a group of Indian nationals, mostly students, stranded in the Sumy region, took to social media to appeal for evacuation. They said that they are running out of essential supplies and urged the Indian government to rescue them before the situation worsens.

"Complete city blackout, no electricity and water supply and multiple bomb blasts nearby. Slow network,” one medical student said.

Another student, Radhika Sangwan, claimed that including her, around 700-800 students are currently stranded in Sumy. “I am a student in Sumy, Ukraine. YES, WE EXIST!!! There are 700-800 students in Sumy. It’s the 7th day of the attack and there is no confirmed news on our evacuation. Stress, fear and anxiety are getting to us. Hope is lost. Please help,” Sangwan tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that 6,222 Indians have been evacuated in the last seven days from Romania and Moldova. He said that 1,050 more students will be sent home in the next two days.

Russia declares partial ceasefire in two areas to open humanitarian corridors for civilians

On the tenth day of the war, Russia declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. Moscow has announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors in two cities - Mariupol and Volnovakha. According to Russia's defence ministry, a route connecting Mariupol and Volnovakha has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor where citizens are allowed to leave and get access to medical facilities.

