Defiant Putin Makes ‘working Visit’ To Occupied Mariupol After ICC Arrest Warrant

Russia's President Vladimir Putin made his visit to Mariupol to study a number of locations in the city and to talk to local residents on Sunday, as per the Kremlin news agency. Russian President Putin has flown to Mariupol in a helicopter and after that, he drove around in a car along the city's streets, making stops at different locations, reported TASS news agency. On his trip, a detailed report about reconstruction works in the city and its outskirts has been shared by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

"In particular, the report concerned the construction of new residential districts, social and educational facilities, utility infrastructure and medical centers," said the Kremlin press service. Further, as per the local media reports, Putin has spoken to residents of the Nevsky district and visited their homes after receiving an invitation from a family living there. Notably, this was the Russian President's first-ever visit to Donbass (eastern region of Ukraine) amid the Russia -Ukraine war.

Putin visits Crimea and Mariupol after ICC's warrant

The visit by Putin comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in the abductions of children from Ukraine. On Friday, the court issued a statement to hold Putin responsible "for the war crime of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” Apart from Putin, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, have also been issued a warrant.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine on Saturday. However, today he is in Mariupol and talking to the residents living in the war-torn areas. In Crimea, Putin visited an art school and a children's centre, locations that appeared to have been chosen in response to the court's action on Friday.