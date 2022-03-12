Delhi HC To Hear Plea Seeking Admission Of Ukraine-returned Students In Indian Colleges

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to accommodate medical students returning from Ukraine in Indian colleges.

In its petition, Delhi-based NGO, Pravasi Legal Cell, requested the High Court to direct the Government of India to allow students to continue their studies in India as their course was left midway due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The court has agreed to hear the matter on March 21.

A plea seeking similar directions has been filed in the Supreme Court on March 6. It suggested that the Centre and the states be asked to declare some seats in Indian medical colleges as "overseas campuses of Ukrainian institutes" to ensure the continuation of studies till normalcy returns in Ukraine

The plea, filed by two advocates, highlighted the plight of the Indian students who are compelled to discontinue their studies in various courses, including medical courses, in several institutes of Ukraine.

"Petitioners are public-spirited persons and utterly disturbed by the plight of the medical students, compelled to return to India leaving their medical courses in various colleges and universities in Ukraine,” the plea said.

India evacuates 18,000 citizens from Ukraine

India on Thursday, March 10, successfully completed the evacuation of the last 600 stranded Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy. An estimated 49 special flights operated under Operation Ganga-- the Centre's mission to bring home Indian citizens stranded in the war-ravaged country. Reports suggest that the Centre has evacuated as many as 18,000 Indian nationals starting from February 24 until March 10.

Amid Russia-led military offensives and continued shelling across Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, several countries stepped up their rescue missions. India managed to retrieve all its citizens based in Ukraine via special arrangements with countries bordering Ukraine.

As the crisis worsens in Ukraine, the careers of thousands of evacuated Indian medical students are at stake. The National Medical Commission rules state that medical graduates from overseas can pursue internships in government or private facilities only after passing an exam in India.

(With agency inputs)