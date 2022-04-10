Demining Operations Underway In Kyiv As Russian Troops Retreat From Northwestern Region

In the latest development in the Russia-Ukraine war, Republic Media Network accessed visuals of demining operations in the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv that can be seen after the Russian troops completely retreated from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The Ukrainian army was deployed to remove deeply buried mines in and around Kyiv to ensure that civilian life comes back to normal.

As Russian troops pull back from Ukraine's capital region Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned civilians on Saturday regarding deeply buried mines they have left around homes, abandoned equipment and even the bodies of those slain are still on the grounds of the capital region Kyiv.

Two-thirds of the Russian military stationed in Kyiv have returned to their bases in Belarus and Russia. The barbarity left behind by Russia's retreat has been uncovered in the form of bodies strewn across the outskirts of Kyiv, some with their hands and legs tied.

Ukrainian troops are carrying out several activities to bring the lives of the civilians back to normal in the capital city of Kyiv. In a nightly video address to his country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, “It’s still not possible to return to normal life, as it used to be, even at the territories that we are taking back after the fighting. We need wait until our land is demined, wait till we are able to assure you that there won’t be new shelling.”

Viacheslav Chaus, the governor of Chernihiv, also accused Russian troops of placing mines as they retreated. "There are numerous mines. The villages are strewn with them," he stated.

Russian troops not only left behind deeply buried mines around Kyiv, but there are also dead civilians yet scattered on the streets of Bucha in Ukraine. Several army officials and civilians were killed by Russian troops in over a month-long occupation.

The Russian Retreat

Ukraine is recuperating from major losses and massive destruction caused by Russian forces and is regaining control over the capital city Kyiv and nearby areas after the Russian retreat. Both Ukraine and its Western allies have detected signs that Russia is withdrawing from the area around Kyiv and strengthening its position in the country's east.

Russia declared earlier this week that it would reduce its activities in and around the capital, as well as in the northern Chernihiv region, in order to concentrate on engagements in the east.

"Invaders are evacuating our country's northwestern region. It's gradual but visible. They are getting thrown out of some places after fighting. They're abandoning their positions in other places themselves," President Zelenskyy stated on Saturday.

Image: AP