Demonstrators In Madrid Wield Sunflower Demanding Immediate Stoppage Of Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russia-Ukraine war grips on to the second month, people across the globe echoed the howls and cries of the Ukrainian civilians witnessing the fall of their country, brutal killings and massive devastation.

Empathising with the agony of the Ukrainians, a swarm of people in Spain’s Madrid gathered outside the Russian Embassy on Friday, March 25 and held a demonstration in support of Kyiv, demanding an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation and end to the merciless war.

Madrid: Sunflowers becomes symbol of demonstration against Ukraine war

With Sunflowers in their hands, which are a symbol of healing and warmth, people in Madrid urged Moscow to halt the war that has claimed several lives and had uprooted millions from their homes. In a display of humanity, people of all ages- elderly, children and young adults withstood the Russian agenda of intensifying its violent conquest. With posters in their hands and slogans of #NoWar on their mouths, they demanded Russia to de-escalate war.

Demonstrators holding sunflowers in front of the #RussianEmbassy in #Madrid demand the end of the war in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/qV21So2GZr — Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 25, 2022

Unaffected by the incessant rain, concealed under the umbrellas, they draped the Ukrainian flag and pasted anti-war posters outside the Russian embassy. The message left behind by the swarm of protestors was clear the world wants peace. As Sunflower became the symbol of their protests, their prayers for the healing and protection of Ukrainians multiplied.

Even as Ukraine’s western allies continue to mull Russia’s next move in the ongoing war, fearing the use of nukes, Russian forces continue to reign terror in Kyiv.

Notwithstanding the surging economic sanctions, global boycotts and calls for its isolation, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains undettered on its ‘denazification’ military operation, which had displaced over 10 million people in the last 30 days, causing Europe’s worst exodus since World War II.

As the war enters the second month, Ukrainian soldiers stand undeterred on the battleground, resolute to protect every inch of their motherland, backed by the support of their President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had refused to bow down against the Russian Army. Meanwhile, NATO and its allies have pledged to stand with Kyiv. After the leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday, NATO agreed to upgrade ammunitions supply to Ukraine.

Image: Twitter/ @Ruptly