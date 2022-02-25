As tens of thousands of Ukrainians are evacuating their homes after Russia launched an invasion, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that her country is ready to accept refugees from Kyiv. She also vowed to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbours amid the ongoing crisis. "There will be internally displaced refugees. There will also be a lot of pressure on Poland, Moldova and other countries. And there will definitely be the refugee flows to Europe, which Denmark will facilitate," Frederiksen told reporters.

The Danish Prime Minister further stated that it is far too early to estimate how many migrants Denmark will facilitate, but that immigration officials have begun making preparations to accept Ukrainian refugees. Frederiksen further stated that being a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member, Denmark will strengthen its own national preparedness as well as that of the NATO defence alliance. "Denmark is not directly endangered... But the Ukraine crisis will have an impact on our economy and energy supply. We anticipate a long-term international crisis, with potentially high costs for Danish society as we are living in unpredictable times," she added, as per Xinhua.

Denmarks closes its embassy in Kyiv amid Russian military operation

Meanwhile, Chief of Defense Flemming Lentfer claimed that Denmark will be used as a "springboard" for Allied forces in the future. This may necessitate the deployment of additional Danish military outside the border, he added. Amid mounting uncertainty in the war-torn country, Denmark's foreign ministry also announced the closure of their embassy in Kyiv. On Thursday, Denmark's Prime Minister's Office also took to its official Twitter handle to issue a statement regarding Russia's actions against Ukraine.

'Russia's actions are completely unacceptable': Denmark's PMO

"A military attack on a free and sovereign nation has no place in Europe in our time. Russia's actions are completely unacceptable. We will stand united, there will be consequences. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine," the tweet stated. It is worth mentioning here that Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns. As per reports, the Russian military has reportedly reached the northern suburb of Kyiv and Moscow has asked the Ukrainian forces to surrender.

Image: AP