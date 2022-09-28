Denmark Releases Footage Of Nord Stream 1 Gas Leaks Bubbling Up In Baltic Sea | Watch

After a mysterious gas leak occurred in the Baltic Sea, the armed forces of the Kingdom of Denmark released aerial video footage displaying gas gushing from the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Swedish and Danish seas. According to a spokesperson, the leaks were found northeast of the Danish Island of Bornholm. Seismologists recorded what they believed were explosions before gas started leaking from Russia-to-Germany pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

It is to mention that a few hours after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline reported a drop in pressure, a leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea close to Denmark was discovered. However, the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

A sizable region of gas erupting on the Baltic Sea's surface was seen in photos and videos published by the Danish Defence. The military reported that the largest disruption has a diameter of over one kilometer, while the smallest is about 200 meters in size.

Se video og fotos af gaslækagerne på Nord Stream 1 og 2-gasledningerne i Østersøen på https://t.co/pj96CN7CDB: https://t.co/7bgt8TljaH #dkforsvar pic.twitter.com/I1zEPaBLYO — Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) September 27, 2022

Danish PM claimed that the leaks were the consequence of 'deliberate actions'

On Nord Stream 1, which Russia shut down earlier this month as retaliation for Western penalties over Russia's conflict in Ukraine, two leaks were discovered. Referring to the leaks, the Danish Energy Agency said, “This is not a small crack. It's a really big hole," Euronews reported. Another leak was found on Nord Stream 2, which was never operational since it was halted following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Two "probable explosions" were reportedly detected in the vicinity of the gas leaks, according to the Swedish National Seismic Network.

According to the Euronews report, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen claimed that the leaks were the consequence of "deliberate actions." Mateusz Morawiecki, her Polish counterpart, referred to it as "an act of sabotage."

In addition to this, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, also said that the leaks were caused by "sabotage" and that any deliberate disruption of Europe's energy infrastructure would be dealt with the "strongest possible response." Ursula asserted, “Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response”, The Guardian reported. She also wanted an investigation to discover all the details of why and what happened.

Amid the sabotage accusations, suspicion soon turned to Russia, whose pipelines had been damaged, increasing the prospect that the energy supplies to Europe were being further weaponised in the midst of the Ukrainian crisis. According to The Guardian, it was also viewed as a possible warning about the vulnerability of other maritime gas infrastructure.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @forsvaretdk)