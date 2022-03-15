In the capital city of Denmark, Copenhagen, a Russian Orthodox church, Alexander Nevsky Church was vandalised in the midst of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The swastikas and Z-symbols were painted on the Alexander Nevsky Church on Bredgade street in central Copenhagen. Earlier, the stone podium of the Little Mermaid, which is one of the most famous attractions in Copenhagen was also vandalised.

As per the reports of the Copenhagen Post, the letter 'Z' is now used as a symbol of support for the Russian army. It was first painted on the sides of Ukrainian tanks, and subsequently, it became a sign of support for the country's battle. The Police claim that the graffiti in the Church was similar to that of the Little Mermaid. It further stated that both the occurrences are being examined as vandalism and that they are looking if there is a link.

Debate concerning meaning of 'Z'

André Ken Jakobsson, who is an assistant professor and hybrid warfare researcher at the University of Southern Denmark stated that they don't need to do much motif research once both a 'Z' and a 'swastika' have been painted on the structure, according to TV2. He further said that there is now an interpretation debate concerning the meaning of the 'Z'.

Alexander Nevsky Church is the sole Russian Orthodox church in Copenhagen. The marriage of Princess Dagmar of Denmark to future Tsar Alexander III of Russia inspired the Russian government to construct the church in 1883. However, Alexander Nevsky Church is not affiliated with the Moscow Orthodox Patriarchy and it also raises funds for Ukrainian refugees. Despite that the vandalism took place.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, the Kremlin started a special military operation in Ukraine in response to demands for protection from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics against Ukrainian soldiers. The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the special military operation is targeting Ukrainian military bases with high-precision weapons and claiming that the civilian population is not at risk. The Kremlin has also stated that it had no plans to occupy Ukraine. In reaction, the West has put severe sanctions on Russia's economy and industry. In the meanwhile, hundreds of corporations have stated their intention to leave Russia.

Image: Shutterstock