Denmark Says 12 Out Of 20 Leopard 1A5 Tanks Sent To Ukraine Have 'technical Defect'

Denmark's Defense Ministry declared on Friday that 12 out of 20 Leopard 1A5 tanks that were supplied to Ukraine have been found 'faulty'. According to the Danish government-owned TV2 channel, at least ten Leopard 1 battle tanks that have arrived in Ukraine sustained minor defects. The tanks are being repaired by Ukraine's military.

"This is more to do with the nature of how quickly Ukraine wants weapons," Jordan Cohen, a policy analyst with the Cato Institute, told the outlet Newsweek. "If weapons are being sent swiftly, they are either coming from excess defense stocks (they are already made) or they are being produced within 18 months when the usual process can take twice that long," he added, highlighting the core of the issue.

Ten Leopard 1 battle tanks out of total supplied to Kyiv have 'defects'

A statement released by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that at least ten Leopard 1 battle tanks out of the total supplied to Kyiv's military have come out with defects that are repaired by Ukraine's military. Poulsen added that two out of the other batch of 10 tanks sent by Denmark that are still in Poland were found to be faulty. Last week, German news outlet Spiegel reported that the military of Ukraine refused the batch of 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks that was offered by Berlin citing issues with being able to repair them.

According to Danish reports, the 10 Leopards that were supplied by Germany to Ukraine's Army in July had suffered similar technical issues. The three EU members, Denmark, Netherlands, and Germany, together, had agreed to send at least 100 obsolete Leopard 1 MBTs to Kyiv, which the latter said could not be repaired due to critical shortage of skilled engineers amid the war. With Denmark supplying Ukraine 30 surplus Leopard 1A5 tanks last month, the total number of 40-ton MBTs stood at 200 for Ukraine's military.

The German manufactured 1980s-vintage Leopard 1A5 boasts the 105-millimeter main gun and is touted as an excellent long range shooter. In August, Danish armed forces announced in a statement that they had begun training eight Ukrainian pilots for flying the advanced stealth F-16 fighter jets as the country also committed to donating the aircraft to Ukraine in the near future.