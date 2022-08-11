In a recent development, a new agreement on military cooperation in the Baltic Sea has been announced by the Nordic nations of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. According to reports, the three nations have decided to share satellite pictures and radar data while working together to monitor the region around the sea. The move has been promoted as a way to stop "hostile" and "unacceptable behaviour" of Russia, which reportedly often breaches the region by sending military aircraft and warships. Meanwhile, Denmark has also decided to send liaison officers to both Sweden and Norway in addition to other measures to achieve stronger cooperation.

The agreement was symbolically presented by the defence ministers of the Nordic nations in front of a Swedish patrol ship in the Swedish port of Malmo. This was done shortly after Swedish and Danish fighter jets flew over in joint formation on Wednesday. "We know what is going on in our waters," Denmark's Defense Minister Morten Bodskov told Danish Radio, as per Sputnik. He made this statement while referring to violations of Danish maritime areas and airspace since Russia launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24.

Denmark accuses Russia of intruding on its territorial seas

Minister Bodskov also mentioned several other events, including the purported incursion of a Russian vessel into Danish territorial seas near the Bornholm island on June 17. "You don't do that by accident, and it is of course completely unacceptable," the Danish Minister added. Meanwhile, Sweden's Defence Minister, Peter Hultqvist stressed that the agreement has brought the three nations "closer" and demonstrated their ability to assume responsibility in this part of the world.

Sweden & Finland used 'Russian threat' to join NATO

Notably, Sweden and Finland have already used the alleged "Russian threat" as justification to end their long-standing non-alignment policy and apply to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Both countries also noted a change in the security environment in Europe as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian Federation has vehemently opposed their bid to join the intergovernmental alliance and also warned of "severe consequences". Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has hailed both Nordic nations for their decisions to join the alliance.

Image: AP/Facebook/@Jonas Gahr Støre