Denmark To Send Harpoon Anti-ship Launcher To Ukraine Amid War With Russia: Pentagon Chief

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on May 23 that Denmark will provide Ukraine with a modern Harpoon anti-ship launcher and missiles to safeguard its coasts, following the conclusion of the latest US-led meeting of international defence chiefs to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.

Russia's blockade of Odessa, Ukraine's main port on the Black Sea, is threatening world food supplies, according to the declaration. Joint Chief of Staff General Mark Milley told a joint press conference with Austin that Ukraine, a key grain exporter, had been unable to use Odessa as a transit point for 90 days due to Russia's fleet, but added that the US would not intervene more directly.

“I think it’s quite important to the economy of Ukraine, and many countries in the world depend on Ukrainian grain. As for what we’re doing about it, right now we don’t have any naval assets on the Black Sea, we don’t intend to. Right now its a bit of a stalemate between the Ukrainians wanting to make sure there isn’t an amphibious landing around Odessa. Right now it’s a no-go for commercial shipping,” Milley said.

Ukraine Contact Group has grown to 47 members

The Ukraine Contact Group has grown to 47 members since its debut meeting on April 26 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. According to Austin, the newly represented countries assisting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy include Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ireland, and Kosovo. Austin announced that artillery weapons and ammunition would be donated by Italy, Greece, Norway, and Poland. He also praised the Czech Republic for supplying Kyiv with combat helicopters, tanks, and missile systems.

Despite Pentagon officials' claims that the focus has been on Ukraine's immediate requirements in the face of Russia's invasion, Ukrainian officials have asked for donations to help them meet their long-term needs. Austin stated before the meeting that those long-term needs were on the agenda.

Notably, last week, Ukraine's defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukraine requires tanks, armoured vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, aircraft, and missiles. During the post-meeting briefing, Austin stated that the Ukrainians continue to request long-range fires, armour, and unmanned aerial capabilities.

