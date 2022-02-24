With the war escalating between Russia and Ukraine as both the nations have taken up arms against each other, Denmark's foreign ministry had announced the closure of their embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv due to rising uncertainties in the war-struck nation.

Besides, the United States, which is backing Ukraine presently had also asked its citizens trapped in Ukraine to ensure their safety and remain vigilant. The US embassy had announced a security alert for the US nationals. "US citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place and take necessary actions," it had said in a statement issued after President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of military operations in Eastern Ukraine’s Donbas.

US, India issue advisory for trapped nationals in Ukraine

In the advisory issued by the US embassy, they have warned trapped nationals of a further escalation of the Russian military aggression. They have urged US citizens to remain vigilant as the situation can deteriorate at any time without any intimation.

“U.S. citizens throughout Ukraine are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space,” it said.

“Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning. U.S. citizens throughout Ukraine are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space. In the event of a mortar and/or rocket fire, follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately. If you feel that your current location is no longer safe, you should carefully assess the potential risks involved in moving to a different location,” the statement added.

US embassy announces security alert for US nationals in #Ukraine following Russian President Putin declaring 'military operation' there. "US citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place and take necessary action." pic.twitter.com/xoO4KKMxV7 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

India on the other hand has advised trapped nationals in crisis-hit Ukraine to remain safe and return to their homes, hostels or accommodations. The students who have been travelling to Kyiv, have been told to return to their respective cities, especially western-bordering countries. The Ministry of external affairs also announced that they have expanded the control room in New Delhi in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine. The control room will provide information and assistance to all the trapped Indian citizens who are wanting to be repatriated from the war-hit nation.

IMPORTANT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE AS ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022.@MEAINDIA @PIB @DDNEWS pic.twitter.com/e1i1lMuZ1J — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 24, 2022

War escalates in Ukraine as Russia commence 'military operations' in separatist regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced ‘special military operations,’ in Ukraine's separatist regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as days of diplomatic deliberations came to a stalemate. The world has been gripped with the fears of an escalating war in Europe, as around 30 nations have pledged their support to aid Ukraine to retaliate against Russia’s aggression.

As per ANI, the Russian-backed separatists have claimed that they have captured control in two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. The situation on the ground remains tense as several explosion reports emerged from different Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russian forces have also entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south just moments after Kremlin leader said Moscow does not plan to invade the former Soviet Union member nation.



#RepublicExclusive | Russian Forces target major military installations of Ukraine to cause maximum damage; Ukrainian ammunition depot destroyed by Russian airstrikes. Tune in for fastest breaking updates on the Russia-Ukraine war https://t.co/zIqXceisv1 pic.twitter.com/dcDw5vBJQ5 — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

Image: ANI