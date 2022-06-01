Denmark's Orsted Fails To Make Payment In Ruble, Russia To Halt Gas Supplies From June 1

Russia's Gazprom warned on May 31 that it would cut off gas shipments to Denmark's Orsted if both the firm failed to make payments in ruble. The decision will take effect on June 1st, according to Gazprom. It is worth mentioning here that Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, and the Netherlands after they failed to comply with a demand that mandates the establishment of ruble accounts in Russian banks as part of the settlement process.

Orsted announced on May 30 that Gazprom Export may stop selling gas, but that this would not put Denmark's gas supplies in jeopardy right away. Notably, Shell Energy Europe Limited notified Gazprom it would not pay in rubles for gas supplied to Germany, according to Gazprom. The contract also stipulates gas supply of up to 1.2 billion cubic metres per year, according to the statement.

Shell and Orsted had failed to pay for gas delivery by the end of the working day on May 31, according to Gazprom, and deliveries would be halted until they met Russian demands. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Russian government has directed that clients from "unfriendly countries," including EU member states, pay for gas in rubles, allowing it to circumvent Western financial penalties against its central bank.

Netherlands, Denmark's gas supplies cut off by Moscow along with Poland, Bulgaria & Finland

Orsted, Denmark's largest gas supplier, warned on May 30 that Gazprom could stop supplying gas if it continued to pay in euros before the end of the month payment deadline. Further, Netherlands and Denmark have joined Poland, Bulgaria and Finland in having their gas supplies cut off by Moscow.

The countries account for 16% of the supplies that Russia had obligated to export to Europe at the start of the year, but which must now be sourced elsewhere. At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a directive mandating buyers from "unfriendly countries" to open accounts with Gazprombank in Russia in euros and rubles. The transaction's counterparty was eventually altered to limit the role of the EU-sanctioned Russian Central Bank.

Image: AP/Instagram