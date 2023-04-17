Denmark's Refusal To Engage In Nord Stream Probe Sets A Dangerous Precedent: Moscow

According to Moscow's ambassador to Copenhagen, Vladimir Barbin, Denmark's refusal to cooperate with Russia on the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines is setting a dangerous precedent. Barbin expressed his concerns in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper on Monday, stating that there has been no substantive information about investigative activities or preliminary results. He further noted that Copenhagen has rejected any contact with Russia regarding the criminal case and has shown no interest in organising an independent international investigation.

The attack on the gas pipelines constructed to transport gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, which occurred in September 2022, has led to investigations by Denmark, Sweden, and Germany. The damage was discovered in international waters, but the area falls within the economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. Despite ongoing probes by the three countries, no definitive findings have been disclosed at this time.

Russia will keep demanding an investigation

Barbin also criticised Denmark for prioritising "bloc membership" over joint efforts to combat terrorism and crime. Despite the UN Security Council's recent refusal to endorse Russia's call for an international probe, Barbin emphasised that Russia will persist in demanding a comprehensive, transparent, and impartial investigation into all aspects of the pipeline sabotage, including identifying the culprits, sponsors, organisers, and accomplices.

In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines was orchestrated by Washington with assistance from Norway. However, the US swiftly dismissed these claims as "complete fiction." Subsequent reports from Western media hinted at the possibility of a Ukrainian-linked group being responsible for the attack, though Kyiv denied any involvement. The Kremlin, on the other hand, dismissed these reports as an attempt to divert attention from the true culprits. It is worth flagging that former US President Donald Trump, in his recent interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, responded to the question of who sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines by saying "I won't answer that because I don't want to get our country in trouble".