Deputy US Secretary Of State Meets Zelenskyy In Ukraine To Convey 'unequivocal' Support

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman touched down in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and key government officials to ensure them of the United States' unwavering support as the European nation battles Russian aggression.

Sharing snippets of her visit on Twitter, Sherman reiterated US President Joe Biden’s words and said that Zelenskyy’s leadership “has inspired the world. I am proud of the United States’ unequivocal support for Ukraine. America and allies and partners worldwide remain unified in standing up for Ukraine’s security, sovereignty, democracy, dignity, and human rights.”

Accompanying Sherman was Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and Under Secretary of Defense Dr. Colin H. Kahl. Before heading to Ukraine, the US delegation also traveled to Poland and Germany to assess the US’ security aid to Ukraine, according to a readout issued on the Secretary of State website.

The Kyiv visit began with Sherman and her fellow delegates meeting “passionate” young Ukrainians who “responded to Russia’s brutal war by adapting their businesses and advocacy to serve their country and their neighbors.” Sherman also met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to understand how the United States can further consolidate the US-Ukraine trade and investment partnership.

US Deputy Secretary of State meets key Ukrainian officials in Kyiv

The deputy secretary of state also met Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. “Our message to @AndriyYermak and leaders from the Office of the President of Ukraine was clear: the United States will continue to provide security, economic, energy, and humanitarian assistance to enable Ukraine’s defense of freedom, sovereignty, and democracy,” Sherman wrote.

In a meeting with Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Sherman discussed the efforts that need to be made in order to restore and protect Ukraine’s energy system as Russia continues to attack critical infrastructure.

“Important discussion with Deputy Prime Minister @OlKubrakov and Ukrenergo CEO @VKudrytskyi on Ukraine’s energy plans and how emergency U.S. support can continue to help repair and sustain Ukraine’s energy grid while laying the groundwork for a sustainable, secure energy future,” she tweeted.