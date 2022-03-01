Despite Russia Failing To Succeed, Situation Near Kyiv Remains Tense: Ukraine Defence Min

As the Russian military operations continue, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence informed that the situation around the country's capital, Kyiv remains tense and in Polissya, Putin's troops continue to resume the offensive in the direction of the capital. In the latest update, Ukraine’s armed forces continue to defend Russian troops, retain control of key cities, and further slow Russia’s advance towards Kyiv.

The unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is continuing. See below for an update from Defence Intelligence.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/jl3zz8MXI4 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 28, 2022

Defence of Ukraine informed that Russian occupation forces are using tactics to destroy infrastructure and launch missile and bomb strikes on settlements, disregarding international humanitarian law. It was learned that in the Black Sea, due to adverse weather conditions, a naval landing operation in the coming days is unlikely. Most of the Black Sea Fleet's naval group is based.

In all directions, with the support of artillery and UAVs "Bayraktar TV2", units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have maintained certain boundaries.

'Enemy did not succeed in any of the areas'

According to Ukraine Defence Ministry, the Russian forces are losing offensive potential as they continue to inflict fire on military and civilian targets.

Ukraine Defence Ministry said, "Given that the enemy does not abandon the aspirations to achieve its goal, and its own offensive potential is almost exhausted, plans to join the most trained military units of the Republic of Belarus, completing the concentration along the State Border of Ukraine".

It is learned that though Russia's forces still advancing the invasion with street fighting, bombing, missiles, many troops have died at the hands of Ukraine and the number is worse than Moscow thought it would suffer.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/6WoxBkatNt — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 28, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian officials concluded a critical round of talks near the border with Belarus. President Vladimir Putin put forth conditions on ending Russia's offensive after his forces shelled Ukraine's Kharkiv, claiming at leadest live of 11 people. Meanwhile, Ukraine has demanded the retreat of all Russian forces during talks between Kyiv and Moscow at the Belarus border.

According to a Sputnik report, talks between Russia and Ukraine lasted for five hours.

(Image: AP)