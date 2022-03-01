As the battle of Kyiv becomes imminent with Russian troops advancing towards the Ukrainian capital, Major Pavlo, serving Ukraine Army Officer, said on Tuesday that the situation across the country is grim with different cities coming under attack by the Russian troops every half an hour. He also called Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'dictator', stating that his 'terrorist country' can go to any extent to harm Ukraine.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Major Pavlo said, "Today in the morning, there was a terrible attack in the city of Kharkiv, the Guard Duty was destroyed with a missile. I don't know how many people injured and died there, but according to the information given to us, about 10 people are killed. The Russian troops are attacking different cities. In some cities, we are fighting back, but in some cities, they are coming with vehicles and guns. As of you have shown in the videos of the unarmed people, who were heard voicing and crying that 'you are fascious', 'this is Ukraine- our motherland'."

'Dictator Putin and his terrorist country can do anything': Ukraine Army Officer Major Pavlo

He added, "It is a pivotal moment of uniting the Ukraine nation. The Ukrainian soldiers, volenteers, and the common citizens without weapons, are fighting against the Russian troops. People are trying to be brave. Every half an hour, we are recieving information on missile attacks in different cities. The Kharkiv case shows us that this dictator Putin and his terrorist country can do anything."

Russia attacks Kharkiv

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building. Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. Visuals attained by Republic from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building. An Indian student lost his life in this attack.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) accepted the application of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to become a member country of the bloc. Ukraine's president had officially signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union on Monday, February 28. The EU will vote on Ukraine's membership on Tuesday evening.