Did Not Receive Any Information From White House: Zelenskyy On Pentagon Leaks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he was not informed by the White House about the release of extremely confidential US intelligence files, which gained global notoriety last month.

“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Zelenskiy was quoted as saying in an interview with the Washington Post published on Tuesday. “It is unprofitable for us,” he added. “It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States,” he stated.

Zelenskyy was asked whether the disclosure of Pentagon documents, which revealed purported US surveillance of high-ranking Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy himself, had damaged the trust between Ukraine and the United States. He said: “I cannot risk our state” and suggested it wasn’t worth damaging US support for Kyiv. “Where I can speak frankly, I do it. But there are high risks,” he added according to the paper.

“If it were my war against (Vladimir) Putin, and there were two of us on the battlefield, I would tell everyone what I think of them. But here the story is a little different. We are all responsible.”

The leaks from the Pentagon, which were exposed in April, caused harm to relationships with partners globally, as they provided a momentary insight into various extremely confidential details such as the status of Ukraine's air defenses and intelligence on Israel's Mossad spy agency. The leaked documents, which were categorised as "Secret" and "Top Secret", initially surfaced on social media platforms, commencing with Discord and 4chan.

An airman from the US Air National Guard has been accused of circulating those files within a chat group on Discord, which is a social networking site that initially originated as a virtual gathering place for gamers. The individual has not yet entered a plea in response to the charges.

Ukraine running out of missiles & ammo: Pentagon leak

Several of the files that were leaked, dating back to February, indicated that Ukraine's air defence systems faced the possibility of exhausting their supply of missiles and ammunition that dated back to the Soviet era within a few weeks.

In his interview, the Ukrainian president described the leaks as a “TV show” that helped Russia. “For us, anything that informs our enemy in advance in one way or another is definitely a minus,” he told the paper.

Zelenskyy opted not to verify or refute the information in the leaked documents to prevent implying their authenticity, stating to the Post: “Please, stop playing games with me. I am the president of a country at war.”

On April 12, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov asserted that the leaked documents were a blend of accurate and false data regarding his country's military, and he downplayed any adverse consequences stemming from their release.

In response to Zelenskyy's comments, a spokesperson for the White House national security council said: “We are in constant communication with our Ukrainian counterparts about a range of issues, including over the unauthorised disclosures, but we aren’t going to get into the details of those private discussions.”

Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said US defence secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken to a number of allies, including Reznikov, regarding the issue. “Austin has conducted a large number of phone calls, conducted a large amount of outreach to our allies and partners around the world to discuss the matter with them, to highlight how seriously we are taking this issue, to include several conversations with his Ukrainian counterpart, minister Reznikov,” Ryder told CNN.