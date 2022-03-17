DMRC Employee Sets Guinness World Record For 'Fastest Time To Travel All Metro Stations'

India received one more Guinness World Record recently. The record was achieved by a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee Prafull Singh. Metro had been the easiest traveling transport but still, it confuses the people about which line is connecting to where. Meanwhile, Prafull Singh entered into Guinness World record for 'Fastest time to travel all the metro stations' by covering all the stations in the capital city comprising a distance of 348 km.

As detailed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on its official Twitter Handle, the DMRC employee is believed to cover all 254 stations in a short span of time of 16 hours and 2 minutes. Although DMRC appreciated the man for his feat, also the team congratulated him by tweeting, "DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the 'Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations'. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348km in just 16 hrs 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull's feat".

DMRC congratulated the employee by putting his achievement up on Twitter, where he was seen holding the Guinness world record certificate/award at a metro station. It was believed that Prafull was able to maintain a record as he was very known to the metro, he said that he has been using it for so long and is aware of all the lines joining the various stations, reported the website of Guinness World Record. "I have been using Delhi Metro for a long time so I am very much aware of all lines. My planning was from which station and line should I have to start and end so I can complete my record before time," the DMRC employee said. People congratulated the man for his feat.

Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialDMRC