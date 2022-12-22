Does Internet Really Need To Be Divided Over Zelenskyy’s White House Olive Green Outfit?

Many would prefer the tried and tested western ‘suit & tie’ ensemble when meeting the President of the United States of America in the White House, especially when he has also invited you to address a joint US Congress meeting where the US Vice President and the US Speaker of the House are present. But that was not the case with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who touched down in Washington DC on Wednesday in his first international trip since Russia’s invasion of his country in February this year, sporting his now well-known olive green-ish sweatshirt displaying the Ukraine coat of arms at the chest, an attire that he has worn exceedingly the war commenced. Zelenskyy is notably the only leader from Europe in the 21st century not to go for the ‘blazer and pants’ attire when visiting the US on a state visit.

Zelenskyy’s choice of attire has been reported as a strong testament to the fact that he is the leader of a country that is actively defending its nation on the frontlines of a high profile war, and the fact that this US visit was a step in his larger mission to free his country from Russian advancements. The Ukrainian leader wore the casual olive green crewneck sweatshirt right from the point of meeting US President Biden in the Oval Office to the point where he received roaring applause from US legislators as he addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress helmed by US Vice President Kamala Harris and outgoing US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “Zelenskyy has led his people and his country through 10 months of war with Churchillian courage and resolve. Eighty years after Churchill addressed Congress and America amid the Blitz, our message now must be the same from all quarters as it was then: We are with you,” tweeted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Twitterati divided over Zelenskyy’s attire

The quotidian look by Zelenskyy has been worn by him for the past 11 months, whether it has been meeting Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines or giving his daily evening address to the people of Ukraine but some people did not expect him to carry that look to US being greeted by the president and US First Lady Jill Biden.

“I know there's a war, but #Zelensky isn't under fire. He flew to the U.S. aboard a U.S. government private jet, arrived at the White House in a Chauffeur Driven SUV, yet showed up wearing a sweatshirt. It's better than a t-shirt, but I still maintain the proper attire is a suit,” tweeted US-based author Peter Schiff. Another user tweeted, “When President Zelenskyy meets these world leaders you think he would have a shave and wear a suit and tie rather than that green sweater!” Roger Stone, a famous conservative political analyst and Donald Trump loyalist took to Twitter to say, “Seriously? Zelenskyy addresses a joint session of the US Congress in a green Sweatshirt.” “Does #Zelenskyy not have a suit & tie? If he’s going for the “commander-in-chief at war”look, he should have worn a commander-in-chief or a General’s military uniform, not a sweatshirt to speech addressing a joint session of congress,” said Twitter user Mina Bashta. “Don’t bag on Zelenskyy for showing up to the White House in a sweatshirt. Apparently a member of the Biden administration stole his luggage,” quipped a user.

However there were users who lauded Zelenskyy’s outfit and said it sent a strong message. “I'd go so far as to say if I were Biden's team and Zelenskyy had offered to wear a suit, I'd have told him to stick with the sweater. This trip is 100% about messaging and that look is part of it,” tweeted David Burbach, a professor of International Relations. “Big up Zelenskyy for appearing in front of Congress in a damn sweatshirt. This dude is fearless. Every country should have leaders like him,” tweeyy rolled in giving the full Victor Laszlo in a sweater and army pants. Brilliant, inspiring and moving. This was powerful.” Another user defended Zelenskyy saying that the leader was not worried about his image as he “is too focused on solving real problems to care about his wardrobe”.

Many users found a humorous angle to the Ukrainian leader’s outfit with one user saying, “I'll be totally honest, the zelensky dress code when visiting the White House should be the standard. Let us wear a simple sweater and cargo pants. Looks comfortable” while another user tweeted, “I kinda love how Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a speech to a joint session of Congress, on the floor of the United States Capitol, wearing… a sweatshirt? I am never wearing a tie again!” Many users also asked where they could buy a “Zelenskyy sweatshirt” with one tweet saying “Where can I buy a Zelenskyy sweatshirt and have the proceeds go to help Ukraine?”

Zelenskyy’s outfit compared with Churchill’s outfit and Churchill himself

Apart from Clinton’s comment comparing Zelenskyy to Former United Kingdom Prime Minister WInston Churchill, many people portrayed the Ukrainian President in the same light, saying that he is also a war-time hero in similar circumstances like Churchill was during World War II. Zelenskyy’s outfit was defended by users citing Churchill’s choice of outfit when visiting the White House in December 1941. Churchill at the time sported a utility outfit commonly known as a ‘siren suit’, the name derived from the continuous deadly air raids that the allies endured during the second world war.

Zelenskyy’s address at the US Capitol also drew parallels with the situation in Europe during the early 1940s. He likened Ukraine to the US saying, "The Russian tactic is primitive. They burn down and destroy everything they see. ..Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender." “A Prime-Minister or a President is a public role - and it makes complete sense for Churchill or Zelenskyy to embody their wars in their clothing. This is not acting. It is leadership,” said Rory Stewart, President of NGO ‘GiveDirectly’. Many experts also put the Biden-Zelenskyy relationship under the spotlight, comparing the duo to war-time former US President Franklin Roosevelt and Churchill respectively.

The idea behind the world war-siren suit which Churchill and numerous Britons wore was to easily slip it over one’s clothing during an air raid and protect themselves from debris and dust. The suits which were common in the UK at the time became more of a symbol than a practical piece of clothing. The same has been reflected in Zelenskyy’s olive army-green choice of outfits for the past eleven months stating that it showcases solidarity with the Ukranians fighting on the frontlines against Russian forces.

What is the significance of the Olive Green?

Olive green or Army green has been the consistent palette used by Zelenskyy when making public appearances ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It has been reported that the only way Zelenskyy would break his dress code is when Ukraine would be victorious. The Ukrainian leader plans to wear his “uniform” until then.

Similar shades of the colour have been used historically and mostly associated with armed forces or leaders. But it is well known that colour is also used to signify equality and simplicity in a basic nature. Often used to symbolise peace, harmony, and sophistication, olive green is a complex yellowish-green colour.