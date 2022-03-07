Does Washington Have A Road Named 'President Zelensky Way' Now? Here Are All The Details

In an interesting event amid the Russia Ukraine war, a photo of a road sign that read 'President Zelensky Way' from the United States has gone viral on social media. The photo is not fake and some activists have actually put a sign with the Ukrainian President’s name on a street in Washington Washington, DC. Interestingly, the street that has been unofficially renamed has the Russian embassy on it.

As the war situation worsens in Ukraine, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a popular figure around the world as he continues to put up a \fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invading forces. Social media was flooded with people lauding the President for his efforts. Now, a road sign has emerged on a street in Washington outside the Consulate of Russia with his name on it.

At Russian Embassy in DC… now located on President Zelensky Way. pic.twitter.com/zmShDvEqQS — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 6, 2022

The sign that read 'President Zelensky Way' looks professional with a big cement base and sturdy pole. The sign was erected on the street outside the Russian embassy by political activist Claude Taylor, on Sunday. The official-looking unofficial street sign was placed as a protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Netizens also believe that the road sign is a call for US President Joe Biden to take more action in the matter. Interestingly, Taylor had earlier founded the anti-Trump Mad Dog PAC in 2017 and has held several symbolic protests by placing signs in the past.

Zelenskyy vows to 'punish everyone' responsible for deaths in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his latest address that came out on Sunday, vowed to punish everyone who "committed atrocities" in the war that has claimed the lives of hundreds, including women and children. Noting reports of new casualties from escalated missile attack in Irpin, Zelenskyy added that "we will not forget, we will not forgive," the Kyiv Independent quoted. In an impassioned speech to the citizens, he also promised a strong response to all those who ordered to shoot at Ukraine.

"Today, a family of four parents and two children were killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city. How many such families have died," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. On our land," he added. In his powerful speech, Zelenskyy also emphasised Russia's arbitrary bombings and shelling of residential buildings, leaving millions homeless.

Russian shelling of Ukraine escalates

Fear and devastation have aggravated in Ukraine and turned into a full-blown civilian disaster after Ukrainians failed to evacuate the besieged city of Mariupol for the second day on Sunday. President Zelenskyy during his fervent speech on Sunday also warned of further intensification today. Over 2,000 civilians have already been killed in Ukraine and around 1,000 injured, including women and children in the 12 days running war.

Image: TWITTER/ AP