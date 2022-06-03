Dolphins Dying In Black Sea Likely Casualties Of Russia-Ukraine War, Say Scientists

Dolphins in the Black Sea have been dying due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war due to fatal injuries caused by military equipment. Several thousands of dolphins have been suddenly found dead, many of which washed up on the coasts of Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine, according to recent reports. The rising fatality rate among the marine mammals has caused an alarm among scientists. Researchers believe that the use of sonars and constant underwater noise caused by military activities is contributing to the mammals' deaths.

Some other factors that may be causing the deaths of the dolphins may be the high level of noise pollution as a result of 20 Russian navy vessels and ongoing military activities in the north of the Black Sea, researchers have reportedly stated. Several dead bodies of the fishes have lately emerged on Ukraine’s coastline. Scientists fear that the war in Ukraine may have interfered with dolphins’ habitat and has also increasingly impacted the marine ecosystem. Marine biodiversity has been under threat as Russia waged a war in the Black Sea, environmentalists have noted in a report.

This is due to the bombs and munitions dropping in coastal feeding areas, spreading of oil from sunken ships, and river runoff polluted by chemicals used in ammunition among many other factors.

War disrupts lives of the marine creatures

An environmental scientist at Ukraine’s Tuzla Estuaries National Nature Park, Ivan Rusev, told the New York Times newspaper that according to the data collected by the organisation the war has disrupted the lives of the marine creatures, and as a result, several thousand dolphins have succumbed. “Dolphins had burns from bomb or mine explosions and they could no longer navigate and of course could not look for food,” he said. Some of the factors contributing majorly to the deaths are the loud ship and war vessel noises, and powerful sonar systems that hinder dolphins' movement in the oceans as the fishes use sound to navigate the waters.

Several of the fishes have swum towards the south to Turkey and Bulgaria, where a large number get either stranded or are caught in fishing nets, Turkish Marine Research Foundation (Tudav) reportedly informed. A major increase in the number of deaths off the coast of Turkey was recorded at more than 80 dolphins a month after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Dr Pavel Gol’din, a researcher at Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences, told the newspaper that the acoustic trauma may explain the strandings, and the loud underwater noise caused by military activities is contributing to the dolphins' fatalities.