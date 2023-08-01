Former President Donald Trump asserted that investigations into his presidential campaign's alleged links to Russia played a significant role in triggering Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Trump's claims center around the so-called "Russia Hoax," which he argues was a deliberate weaponisation of the US government, led to unintended consequences.

A recent Newsweek op-ed, published on Monday, showcases Trump's belief that the Durham report provides irrefutable evidence of the Russia Hoax's malevolence. According to Trump, the investigation stoked mass hysteria, ultimately pushing Russia closer to its strategic partner, China. The former president suggests that instead of fostering a better relationship with Russia, the investigation worsened ties, potentially leading to a proxy war and further escalating tensions in the region.

Trump suggests bad ties with Russia counterproductive for US

“Instead of having a better relationship with Russia as I worked to build, we now have a proxy war with Russia, fueled in part by the lingering fumes of Russiagate delirium,” the former president and current frontrunner in the GOP primary race said. He warned that the situation in Ukraine could potentially spiral into a global conflict, referring to it as the precursor to "World War III."

Furthermore, Trump asserted that if he were to be re-elected, he would utilize his supposed strong rapport with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate a deal to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The former president believes that his personal relationships with the two leaders could be instrumental in finding a resolution and restoring peace to the region.

Trump's op-ed has reignited discussions surrounding the controversial Russia probe and its potential impact on international relations. Critics argue that Trump's claims oversimplify the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region and downplay Russia's longstanding assertiveness in its dealings with Ukraine.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Trump's views on foreign policy and his assessment of past events continue to shape public discourse, with opinions on both sides of the aisle divided on the veracity of his claims and the impact of the Russia probe on global affairs.