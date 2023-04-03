Donald Trump Jr. Takes A Dig At Ukrainian President ‘highest Paid Actor’ Zelenskyy

Donald Trump Jr. has taken a dig at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former comedian, on the social media platform, Instagram. Trump Jr, on Sunday, shared a screen grab on Instagram in which he joked about the president of the war-torn country Ukraine being the “highest paid actor”. The Trumps have repeatedly condemned the volume of American aid to Zelenskyy’s government.

The screenshot was a Twitter conversation in which an entertainment newspaper listed Tom Cruise as 2022’s highest-paid actor. To which, one of the Twitter users by the name of Based Satori replied “Actually Zelenskyy was the highest-paid actor." Further, he added that the Ukrainian leader earned “$18 billion” compared to Cruise’s $100 million. Donald Trump Jr. shared the screen grab of this conversation on Instagram with the caption, "Checks out!!! That said I thought the number was $130,000,000,000.00".



How many funds have been allocated to the Ukrainian military?

Well, both, the commentator and Trump Jr. have gotten their figures wrong, as per the Russia-based RT newspaper. Since February 2022, when Russia’s military operation in Ukraine began, the US has allocated around $113 billion for military, economic, and humanitarian aid to Kyiv, reported RT. According to the data provided by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German think tank, more than $75 billion has been disbursed. Further, the think tank has calculated that the military aid provided by the EU and its individual members, plus US allies including Canada, Japan, and the UK, the total fund which has been sent to Kyiv adds up to more than $143.6 billion, or nearly 25 times Ukraine’s 2021 defence budget.