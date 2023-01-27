Former US President Donald Trump has said that if he was in the White House presently, he would have been able to negotiate the end to the Russia-Ukraine War within 24 hours, adding that the conflict was a tragic waste in human life. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 12th month now and the loss of life and infrastructure in Ukraine has been immense. Trump also said that the war would not have occurred in the first place if he was President.

Trump, in an all-caps post on his social platform Truth on Friday, argued that his negotiation skills would easily end the conflict. "IF I WERE PRESIDENT, THE RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED, BUT EVEN NOW, IF PRESIDENT, I WOULD BE ABLE TO NEGOTIATE AN END TO THIS HORRIBLE AND RAPIDLY ESCALATING WAR WITHIN 24 HOURS", Trump wrote. "SUCH A TRAGIC WASTE OF HUMAN LIFE!!!," he added.

'Get this crazy war ended, NOW': Trump to Biden

In an earlier post on Thursday, Trump urged US President Joe Biden to end “this crazy war” and not escalate it further by providing tanks to Ukraine, as doing so would lead to nuclear warfare in the next stage. “First come the tanks, then come the nukes. Get this crazy war ended, now. So easy to do,” Trump wrote. The former president’s remarks come after the Biden administration announced its decision earlier this week to supply almost three dozen M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Russia's ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that the delivery of the American tanks would be a 'blatant provocation' on Wednesday, reported Sky News. In a Facebook post, the Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov wrote, "It was obvious Washington was trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us".

The White House clarified that the tanks that the US has signed off for Ukraine "will be a threat" to the Russian troops operating in that country but not to Russia itself, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday. "They [Abrams tanks] don’t represent an offensive threat to Russia. Do they represent a threat to soldiers? You bet they do. To the Russian soldiers that are in Ukraine, not to Russia proper," Kirby said. The Wednesday conference also saw the White House official state that the Biden administration saw "no indication" Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to carry out a strike against NATO territory.