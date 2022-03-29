Donald Trump Suggests Biden Must 'recuse Himself From Having To Do Anything With Ukraine'

As the Russian war escalated into month two, former US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that incumbent American President Joe Biden must "recuse himself" from having anything to do with Ukraine. Reflecting on the US President's son Hunter Biden's controversial business dealings in Ukraine, Trump remarked that Biden should "have nothing to do" with Kyiv now "because of how much money they are getting from Ukraine. He also accused Biden of "preparing to give up all" of the ex-Soviet nation.

"Joe Biden should recuse himself from anything having to do with Ukraine because of how much money they're getting from Ukraine. They've taken in a fortune!" Trump said while addressing a massive GOP rally in Commerce, Georgia.

"We have a president that has no idea what the hell he's doing and has no idea even where he is. The fake news, they're trying to say he's acting brilliantly... Ukraine is being bombed to s**t!" he added.

'I gave up nothing': Trump

Speaking to the attendees at the rally, Trump reiterated his wish to return for the 2024 Presidential elections, saying he "may have to do it again." Trump slammed his successor for playing weak on the Russia-Kyiv issue, adding that had he been the President "Ukraine would've never happened." Accusing his predecessors of "giving up" European territories like Georgia and Crimea to Russia, Trump boasted "I gave up nothing." He went on to mock his successor saying that Biden "should have nothing to do with Ukraine" because of his "son's dealings there "

It is mentioned that Trump was referring to an article published by the New York Times which "finally admitted" that Hunter Biden's laptop and the emails with Ukrainian business associates were in fact real. The mails were assessed during a federal probe into Biden's first son's tax filings, exclusively reported by the Post in October 2020. The publisher had reported that Hunter Biden had supposedly disposed of the laptop at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. It has a hard drive with emails, text messages, photos, and financial documents between Hunter Biden, his family, and business associates. The visual data proved Biden jr. had introduced his father to a top executive for Burisma (a Ukrainian energy company) whose board served Hunter a salary up to $50,000 per month. Subsequently, Biden sr. who was then Vice President of the US pressured officials to dismiss the prosecutor who was investigating the company.

Republicans must investigate that dismissed reporting

While the former president heavily hinted that he would plunge to take a third run for the presidency, he also called on Republicans at the House to prove the "egregious election interference by the media ...the tech giants and intelligence officials who claimed it was Russian disinformation." Trump slammed the NY Times for waiting to publish the article "till after elections but before next election." NY Times has earlier claimed that the mix-up was Russian doing. "Putin's got bigger problems but he must have thought we were nuts," Trump told the crowd at Commerce.

(Image: AP)