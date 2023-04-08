Donald Trump's Life Is In Danger If He Remains In US, Claims Russia's 'Merchant Of Death'

Viktor Bout, a notorious international arms dealer nicknamed the "merchant of death," made headlines this week when he offered former US President Donald Trump asylum in Russia, citing concerns for his safety. Bout, who gained notoriety after his depiction by Nicolas Cage in the 2005 film "Lord of War," made the offer during an interview on a Russian state-TV channel. According to a report from Newsweek, he claimed to have sent a Telegram to Trump warning of an imminent threat to his life and advising him to seek refuge in Russia.

According to Bout, the alleged threat to Trump's life does not stem from an unknown plot or assassin, but rather from his own government. He claims that this threat arises from the ongoing Manhattan district attorney's investigation into allegations that Trump falsified business records to conceal hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. Trump was arraigned on 34 counts related to this charge earlier this week, but has maintained his innocence, including denying the alleged affair with Daniels.

Why does Bout think Trump's life is in danger?

"The legal process which has now begun in New York won't just end in Donald Trump being convicted and barred from the [2024] election. Most likely he will simply be eliminated there. Therefore, I think it's in the best interests of all of humanity and primarily all of the American people to invite Donald Trump here, to Russia, to give him security and protection here so that he leads this uprising against the globalists and, most importantly, does not allow the elimination of the American people," Bout said, whilst speaking with Russia-24 news channel.

Bout was recently exchanged for Brittney Griner

In December of last year, Bout made headlines when he was involved in a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia, which led to the release of American basketball player Brittney Griner. She had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being caught with a small amount of cannabis in her luggage at an airport.

Bout, on the other hand, had been the subject of international attention for years due to his alleged criminal activities and purported connections to high-ranking officials in the Russian government. In 2010, Bout was charged by US officials with a host of crimes, including providing support to designated foreign terrorist organizations, conspiring to kill Americans abroad, and attempting to acquire and use an anti-aircraft missile.