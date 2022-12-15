Speaking about attack by Ukrainian forces in Russia-controlled Donetsk, the city’s mayor on December 15 said that the shelling was the most devastating strike that the city had seen since the year 2014, Sputnik reported. Donetsk was a major industrial city in Ukraine before it was annexed by Russia earlier in September as part of a “referendum” along with three other regions, namely, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Following Thursday’s attack, the Donetsk People's Republic's representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination stated that the Ukrainian troops had launched 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems in the region’s Kiev and Voroshilovsky districts.

"Another war crime was committed this morning by Ukrainian fascists. Today, at exactly 7:00 a.m. [04:00 GMT], they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive strike since 2014," Donetsk city mayor Alexey Kulemzin said in a statement on Telegram, adding that multiple rockets struck the city’s multi-story buildings which ended up catching fire due to the strikes. The mayor also revealed that data about fatalities and injuries is yet to be ascertained.

Will Russia escalate the ongoing war by using nuclear weapons?

Meanwhile, Commander of Russia's Donetsk militia Alexander Khodakovsky said earlier on Wednesday that Moscow might have to resort to the use of nuclear weapons to defeat the “NATO bloc” in Ukraine. “We don't have the resources to defeat the NATO bloc with conventional means. But we have nuclear weapons for that,” he said on state television, adding that due to the escalation of the war, Russia is now not only in a fight with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West which is why the next step in the war can “only be one: nuclear.”

However, the commander’s statement contradicts what was recently said by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to BBC, Putin had ruled out the use of nuclear weapons, assuring that Russia hasn’t “gone mad.” "Such a threat (nuclear threat) is growing, it would be wrong to hide it. We have not gone mad, we are aware of what nuclear weapons are. We aren't about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor," he said.