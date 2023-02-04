'Don't Conceal Russian Crimes With White Flags': Kyiv To IOC Over Moscow's Participation

Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday suggested that the Russian athletes must be barred from the Olympics as he opposed the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reverse the previous decision of the ban. Commenting on the development via Twitter, Kuleba asked IOC to "stop trying to conceal Russian crimes with white flags".

The IOC last week chalked a pathway for athletes from Russia and Belarus who apparently do not support the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine to participate in the games. The move was widely condemned by Ukrainian officials who demanded that the Russians and allies who support its unprovoked war must remain banned from most international sports. The IOC's move in trying to help Russian athletes qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics sparked a widespread among the Ukrainian Western allies. The committee published rebuttals, explaining its position that the players are not politically involved in supporting the Kyiv offensive.

'231 Ukrainian athletes and coaches killed by Russians': Kuleba

"Since last year, 231 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by the Russians, 15 wounded, 28 detained, and 4 are missing. This genocidal war is ordered by Putin, but carried out by regular Russians," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "The IOC must stop trying to conceal Russian crimes with white flags," he furthermore added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed the IOC as he sent an invitation to IOC chief Thomas Bach to visit the ruined city of Bakhmut where the fierce battle between Ukraine and Russia's mercenaries group PMC Wagner was taking place. “Currently there are no plans for another visit to Ukraine,” the IOC responded in a statement, adding that Bach visited Kyiv last July. The IOC then cited at least two United Nations human rights experts who, it stated, also support the view that Russians and Belarusians who do not support the war or have a say in it must not face discrimination.

Meanwhile, two Ukrainian medalists at the Tokyo Olympics, tennis player Elina Svitolina and high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, as well as boxer Wladimir Klitschko derided the IOC's position, demanding that the Russian and ally Belarusian players must be banned from the games in Paris. The Ukrainian Olympic officials threatened a boycott of the games. “It is extremely regretful to escalate this discussion with a threat of a boycott at this premature stage,” the IOC later said in a published remark.