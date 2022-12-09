‘Don’t Fear Russia’s Fall’ As Ukraine Has The Right To Attack & Defend Itself, Says Kuleba

Asserting that Kyiv has all rights to defend its territory amid the ongoing Russian invaison, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked the United States and other western partners to not fear a possible breakaway of Russia, according to Wall Street Journal. Kuleba further echoed the calls of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and stated that Kyiv has every right to strike targets within Russia. He went on to say that any peace settlements that leave Ukraine's occupied territories will be rejected.

According to the news outlet, the western nations are concerned that if the Russian state is completely destabilized, it could further escalate consequences on a global level, including a negative impact on the peace and economy.

"I’m calling on the world not to be afraid of Russia falling apart. Instead of thinking of how to help Russia survive and become a normal member of the international community, it’s time to accept the fact that this Russia cannot be a normal member of the international community," Kuleba said, reported the Wall Street Journal.

'World will not fall apart if Russia does,' says Kuleba

Kuleba stressed that the world will not fall apart if Russia falls apart and added that the people of Russia will be responsible for its fall like it happened in 1917 with the fall of the Russian Empire. Kuleba reiterated that Crimea is a part of Ukraine and should be taken back. "Ukraine will take all of its territories, including Crimea, some by military means and others by diplomatic means," he said.

Kuleba went on to mock Russian forces, saying that the Russian president and half of its forces were hoping for a miracle that would give them victory over Ukraine. "The notion that Russia can do whatever it can technically afford to do in Ukraine while Ukraine doesn’t have the same right is conceptually, morally, and militarily wrong," Kuleba was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.

These remarks come days after a Ukrainian drone attacked two air bases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia, killing three Russian servicemen and damaging planes. In another drone attack, Ukrainian forces struck an airfield in Kursk and set an oil storage tanker ablaze.

Image: AP