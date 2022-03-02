Don't See ‘any Hurdle’ In Supply Of S-400 Missile Systems To India: Russian Ambassador

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov Wednesday said that he does not see “any hurdle” in the supply of S-400 missile systems to India, even as the West has imposed a barrage of financial sanctions from the West. Russia and India have struck a defense agreement to supply the S-400 air defence missile system to India. Washington has been vocal in its criticism against what it calls Russia’s "destabilising role" in the region, and the former Trump administration had also attempted to halt the deal in October 2018, threatening the US sanctions CAATSA. India meanwhile has been asserting its neutral geopolitical stance based on its national interest to protect its territorial sovereignty.

India has fast-tracked the deployment of the S-400 Triumf missile system as the Russia Ukraine war escalated earlier last week. The first unit of the missile defence system shall be operational by April this year, the sources informed, adding that the assembling of the first two consignments of S-400 already commenced last month. The missile system under the $5 billion deal will be deployed towards the northern sector of the border with China as well as Pakistan. India, during the India-Russia summit in 2018 in New Delhi, informed that it inked a $5.43 billion deal for the purchase of five S-400 systems for its “long term security needs.”

At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said that the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western powers will not impact the S-400 delivery: "Don't foresee any obstacles as far as S-400 supply to India is concerned; have routes to continue with this deal unobstructed. Sanctions - old or new, do not interfere in any way."

"We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secure safe passage for Indians stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine," he said.

Russian-made advanced air defense missile system S-400. [Credit: AP]

What is the S-400 missile system?

The S-400 Triumf is a mobile surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia's ACDBME (Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering). It is among the most advanced air defence system currently available in the market. The missile system was designed with an aim to exterminate tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons.

India’s Junior Defence minister Ajay Bhatt had said the S-400 Missile is "a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, the air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced."

Meanwhile, the Indian military personnel are also being trained to operate the S-400 missile system. Earlier, Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, a top official of Almaz-Antey, said that a "sufficient" number of the Indian armed forces underwent training to operate the equipment.